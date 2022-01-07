Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 722 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,741,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,396,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of MKC opened at $96.49 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

