Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NOV by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

