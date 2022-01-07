Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $48.34 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

