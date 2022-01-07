Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jamf by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares during the period.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

