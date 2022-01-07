Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $239.26 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.81.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

