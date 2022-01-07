Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Jamf by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jamf by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Shares of JAMF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last three months.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

