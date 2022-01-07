Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Amundi purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,948,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.52.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

