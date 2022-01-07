Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRCD) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 18,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67.

About Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

