David Michael Levine Sells 15,559 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 222,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 928.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 390,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

