DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DaVita’s strong dialysis patient service revenues in the last reported quarter are impressive. Buyout of several dialysis centers worldwide is encouraging as well. Expansion of operating margin bodes well. DaVita kidney care’s impressive progress and overseas growth are key growth catalysts. A strong solvency position is an added plus. DaVita’s earnings in third quarter were better than expected. Over the past year, DaVita has outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues and fall in Other revenues in third-quarter 2021 are concerning. Per-day fall in total U.S. dialysis treatments is also discouraging. Gross margin contraction does not augur well. DaVita’s operations in a strict regulatory climate and stiff competitive space raises concerns. Integration risks and dependence on commercial payers are woes.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.13.

DVA opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

