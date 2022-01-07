Decentralized Machine Learning Market Capitalization Achieves $210,419.33 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $210,419.33 and approximately $1,656.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00059231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.