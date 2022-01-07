Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 742.0 days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $71.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from 5,400.00 to 5,700.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

