Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $388.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past one year. Acceleration of omni-channel capabilities, international expansion, and customer-centric product and marketing strategies have been contributing to its performance. Markedly, both the top and the bottom lines continue to increase in second-quarter fiscal 2022, buoyed by solid demand for UGG and HOKA brands. However, the metrics missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates, thanks to the supply chain woes. Although management retained full-year sales view, it lowered gross margin projection. While production remained largely unaffected due to lower exposure of factories located in Southern Vietnam, the company is experiencing cost pressures owing to container shortages, port congestion, and trucking scarcity that have led to shipping delays and a greater usage of air freight.”

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $348.83 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.