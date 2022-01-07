Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

NYSE DE opened at $376.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.42. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

