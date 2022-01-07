Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €195.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €195.00 ($221.59) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €157.44 ($178.91).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER opened at €84.86 ($96.43) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €107.09 and a 200-day moving average of €114.92.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.