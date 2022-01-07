Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.49

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 243898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.
DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.
The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
