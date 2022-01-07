Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.49

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 243898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.