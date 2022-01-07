Delphy (DPY) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $564,789.70 and approximately $2,643.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.