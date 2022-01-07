Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

