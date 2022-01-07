Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Shares Down 2.4%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 6,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.51% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

