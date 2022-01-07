Dennis J. Selkoe Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PRTA stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
