Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $15.51 million and $1.18 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00060575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.90 or 0.07591328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.36 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 457,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 106,186,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

