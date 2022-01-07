DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Reaches $3.69 on Top Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $96.18 million and $813,039.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00008891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00072845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.38 or 0.07635332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,526.22 or 1.00166826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007535 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

