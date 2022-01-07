DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76. DermTech has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 73.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 159.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.