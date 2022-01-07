Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,481 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Loews worth $27,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 26.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

L stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

