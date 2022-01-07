Deutsche Bank AG Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of MBT opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.