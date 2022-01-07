Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.89 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Ambarella worth $27,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $168.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.06 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.14.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.