Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 216,322 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $31,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

ZTO stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

