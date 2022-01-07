Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 7,276 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $30,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $24,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

