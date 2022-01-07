Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,481 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Loews worth $27,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $201,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:L opened at $59.36 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.