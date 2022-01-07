Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Organon & Co. worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OGN opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

