Deutsche Bank AG Sells 77,030 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,030 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Under Armour worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.