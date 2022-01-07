Deutsche Bank AG Sells 77,030 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,030 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Under Armour worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.