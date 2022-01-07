Deutsche Bank AG Sells 794,042 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794,042 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $33,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 126,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 435,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

SLF opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

