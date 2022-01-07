Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 521.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $$42.86 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

