DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 2.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 19.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $487.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $581.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.