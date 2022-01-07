DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $570.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DXCM. increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $483.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $579.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

