DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $580.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.88.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $483.00 on Friday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

