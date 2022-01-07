DEXTools One Day Trading Volume Tops $373,926.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $38.29 million and $373,926.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,438,900 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

