DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DHI Group stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.31.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,481 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,792 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 436,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

