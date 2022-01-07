Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,000 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the November 30th total of 454,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.