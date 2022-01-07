Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $190.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.50.

DLR stock opened at $160.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.56.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

