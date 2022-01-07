Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 538,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Diodes stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.73. 771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Diodes has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Diodes by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 16,480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.