Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

