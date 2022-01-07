DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Up 5.1%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 14,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,045,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

