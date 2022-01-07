DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,128. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

