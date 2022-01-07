DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of DocuSign worth $57,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $143.10 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -246.72, a P/E/G ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.