DOGGY (DOGGY) One Day Volume Hits $751,869.00

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $751,869.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.08 or 0.07556642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.29 or 0.99845736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007537 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,044,656,279 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars.

