Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $29.72 or 0.00071100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $55,072.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

DOKI is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

