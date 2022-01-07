Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.89.

NYSE:DG opened at $235.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

