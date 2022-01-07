Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.74

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 2899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

